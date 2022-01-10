Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 113 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Acima Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.31. 1,075,311 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.34.

