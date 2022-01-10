Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

AFIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. reduced their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 9.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. 7,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,100. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.58.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -4 EPS for the current year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

