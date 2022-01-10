Add.xyz (ADD) Market Capitalization Tops $1.63 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Add.xyz has a market cap of $1.63 million and $4,060.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00067604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005850 BTC.

About Add.xyz

ADD is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

