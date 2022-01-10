adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €325.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €325.00 ($369.32) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.34% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($386.36) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($409.09) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($397.73) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($397.73) target price on adidas in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($375.00) price target on adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €331.07 ($376.21).

Get adidas alerts:

adidas stock traded down €5.30 ($6.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €247.45 ($281.19). 664,124 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of €267.63 and a 200 day moving average of €286.77. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($228.42).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.