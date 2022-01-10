ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Lenz purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,105 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,653,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 173,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 259,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.