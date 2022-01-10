AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Now Covered by Genuity Capital

Genuity Capital began coverage on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

ADTH has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

AdTheorent stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. AdTheorent has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.