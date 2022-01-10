Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.41). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,020. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $160.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, insider Peter Soparkar bought 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,592 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 791,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 6,642.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 763,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 759,632 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 84.1% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,653,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 755,567 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

