Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

Shares of XSW stock opened at $154.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.87 and a 200-day moving average of $172.76. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.