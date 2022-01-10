Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 58,155 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KAPR opened at $27.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.