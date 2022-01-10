Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,477,000 after buying an additional 121,962 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after buying an additional 268,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,412,000 after buying an additional 185,475 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ameren by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $88.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

