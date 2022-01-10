Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,332 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $158.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.64.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.