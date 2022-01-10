Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 25,812 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,812 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 108.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86.

