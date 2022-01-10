Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $278,217,000 after acquiring an additional 106,320 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $205,905,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

NYSE BBY opened at $102.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

