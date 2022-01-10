Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,248,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 98,889 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 46,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 146,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

