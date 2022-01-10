Advisory Alpha LLC Has $55.44 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,106 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.0% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.58% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $55,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 76,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $78.71 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.24.

