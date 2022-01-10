Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 469,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,397 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 2.0% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $27,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USRT opened at $65.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $68.08.

