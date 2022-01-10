Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $154.73 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

