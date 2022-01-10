Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 7,968 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.79% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 126,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 238.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 36,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,583,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 76,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32.

