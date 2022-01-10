Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $300.50 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.76 and a 200-day moving average of $305.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

