Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62,379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 495,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after buying an additional 494,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,712,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,964,000 after buying an additional 145,495 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,816.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 100,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 463,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 96,774 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $58.11.

