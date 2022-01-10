Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

ACWI opened at $104.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.24. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $89.97 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

