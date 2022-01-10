Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,393 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $3,487,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $219,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,088.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock opened at $79.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.