Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 9,225 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

