Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 96 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12,768.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter.

FPX opened at $114.76 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $108.79 and a 12 month high of $137.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.16.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

