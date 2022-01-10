Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 7.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) were down 7.2% on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $127.00. The stock traded as low as $73.78 and last traded at $73.86. Approximately 29,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,625,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.62.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.88.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 27.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.9% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.