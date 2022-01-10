Aion (AION) Market Cap Achieves $59.56 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $59.56 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 500,401,364 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

