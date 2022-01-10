Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $209.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

