Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 47,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, Director James R. Largent bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 28,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $124,622.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 49,889 shares of company stock worth $222,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 170.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 50.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter worth $260,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

