Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATI. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.63.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 102.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,695,000 after purchasing an additional 788,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after acquiring an additional 718,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,773,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.