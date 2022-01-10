Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATI. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.63.
Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 102.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,695,000 after purchasing an additional 788,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after acquiring an additional 718,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,773,000.
Allegheny Technologies Company Profile
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
