Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,990,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 123,307 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.86% of Alphabet worth $50,616,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total value of $38,266,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total value of $39,523,232.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,984 shares of company stock worth $420,350,287 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,740.09 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,721.55 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,918.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2,813.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

