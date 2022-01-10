AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 9,620 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $195,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $494,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

