Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,535,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after buying an additional 372,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OPKO Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 124,720 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp grew its position in OPKO Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPK. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

