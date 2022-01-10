Amalgamated Bank Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 491,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.11. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

