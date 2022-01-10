Amalgamated Bank Has $220,000 Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,163,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,471,000 after acquiring an additional 535,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paramount Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 953,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Paramount Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,064,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,856,000 after purchasing an additional 903,711 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -164.71%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

