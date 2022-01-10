Amalgamated Bank Invests $210,000 in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $774,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 2.69. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,192,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.