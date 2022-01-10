Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ICF International were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 14,091.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ICF International by 97,860.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ICF International by 19.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International stock opened at $105.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average is $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.44 and a 52-week high of $108.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

ICFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.