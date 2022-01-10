Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,034 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LADR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NYSE:LADR opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

