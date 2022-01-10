Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,058 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 59.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,626,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 31.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,134,000 after acquiring an additional 677,886 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 237.3% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 130.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after acquiring an additional 909,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

