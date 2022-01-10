Amalgamated Bank Sells 346 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,847 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 558.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after acquiring an additional 739,222 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 42.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 36.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

