Amalgamated Bank Sells 380 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 164.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 361,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 225,226 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 100.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,034,150 over the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

