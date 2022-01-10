Amalgamated Bank Takes $96,000 Position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,655,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Romeo Power by 2,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Romeo Power by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,500,000 after purchasing an additional 660,859 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Romeo Power by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 376,027 shares in the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

NYSE:RMO opened at $3.23 on Monday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $433.27 million, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 196.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

