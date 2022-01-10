Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $148.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.51. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.62 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

