American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFIN. UBS Group raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Colliers Securities raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of AFIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.29. 90,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Finance Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

