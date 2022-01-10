American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 128.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $137.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.83. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

