American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,440. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 117.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,365 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

