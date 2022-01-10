American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,366. American Well has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Ogrady sold 13,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $90,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 149.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Well by 409.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Well by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 97.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

