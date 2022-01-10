Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report $3.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the lowest is $3.55 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $13.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.33. 587,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,367. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $196.77 and a 12 month high of $323.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.87 and a 200 day moving average of $278.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

