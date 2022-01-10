Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report $3.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the lowest is $3.55 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $13.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.33. 587,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,367. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $196.77 and a 12 month high of $323.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.87 and a 200 day moving average of $278.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.