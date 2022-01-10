Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ABCB. Raymond James raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.28. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

