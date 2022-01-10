AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a d rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.63.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $133.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $135.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

