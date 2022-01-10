Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 49.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,205 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth $145,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

DIVO stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67.

